March 12 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.41

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.36 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS - REVENUE FROM AWARDS & LICENSES WAS $2.6 MILLION FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2019, VERSUS $1.9 MILLION IN COMPARABLE PERIOD IN 2018