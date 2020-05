May 27 (Reuters) - Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc :

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS LAST SUBJECT VISIT IN RESOLVE-1 PHASE 3 STUDY OF LENABASUM FOR TREATMENT OF SYSTEMIC SCLEROSIS

* CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS - TOPLINE RESULTS FROM STUDY ARE ON TRACK FOR SUMMER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: