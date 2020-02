BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics Announces Q4 Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.24

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc:

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $355 MILLION TO $375 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE $87.9 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $87.7 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.25 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* REITERATED 2020 REVENUE GUIDANCE

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS - NEXT QUARTER, CO PLANS TO BEGIN PHASE 3 TRIAL OF RELACORILANT PLUS NAB-PACLITAXEL IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC PANCREATIC CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: