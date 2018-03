March 15 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc:

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR "INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS" COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS​