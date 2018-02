BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics Receives Letter on saying Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Submitted An Abbreviated New Drug Application

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc:

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS - RECEIVED PARAGRAPH IV NOTICE LETTER ADVISING THAT TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA SUBMITTED AN ABBREVIATED NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO FDA

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS - TEVA PHARMA USA SUBMITTED ANDA SEEKING AUTHORIZATION TO MANUFACTURE, USE, SELL GENERIC VERSION OF KORLYM MIFEPRISTONE TABLETS IN U.S.

* CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS SAYS NOTICE LETTER ALLEGES THAT KORLYM PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY TEVA'S PROPOSED PRODUCT