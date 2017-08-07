BRIEF-Corcept Therapeutics says entered into distribution services agreement with Optime Care to provide specialty pharmacy services to co- SEC Filing‍​

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Corcept Therapeutics Inc

* Corcept Therapeutics - on Aug 4, co entered into distribution services agreement with Optime Care to provide specialty pharmacy services to co ‍​

* Corcept Therapeutics-under terms of agreement Optime will act as exclusive specialty pharmacy distributor of Korlym in us for term of agreement

* Corcept Therapeutics says ‍initial term of agreement is 5 yrs from effective date of Aug 4, unless earlier terminated pursuant its terms - SEC filing​