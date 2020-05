May 28 (Reuters) - CordenPharma:

* CORDENPHARMA & MODERNA EXTEND STRATEGIC MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT FOR THE SUPPLY OF LIPID EXCIPIENTS TO BE USED IN MODERNA’S VACCINE (MRNA-1273) AGAINST THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SARS-COV-2

* CORDENPHARMA - COS WILL FURTHER EXTEND THEIR SUPPLY RELATIONSHIP BY EXPANDING MANUFACTURING AGREEMENT ORIGINALLY SIGNED IN 2016