April 27 (Reuters) - Eldorado Resorts Inc:

* THE CORDISH COMPANIES AND ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. (NASDAQ: ERI) ANNOUNCE NEW JOINT VENTURE TO DEVELOP WORLD-CLASS, MIXED-USE HOSPITALITY DESTINATION IN POMPANO, FL

