Feb 28 (Reuters) - Cordlife Group Ltd:

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE S$6.5 MILLION VERSUS S$1.4 MILLION

* FY REVENUE S$61.6 MILLION VERSUS S$61.4 MILLION

* FINAL TAX EXEMPT (1-TIER) DIVIDEND S$0.01 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO FACE SUPPLY-CHAIN DISRUPTIONS OR EXPERIENCE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM COVID-19 OUTBREAK IN Q1 OF 2020

* GROUP EXPECTS TO REMAIN PROFITABLE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: