May 23 (Reuters) - Cordy Oilfield Services Inc:

* . ANNOUNCES CHANGE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* DAVID MULLEN, TIMOTHY URQUHART AND STUART KING WERE ELECTED AS DIRECTORS OF CORDY

* ROBERT WADDELL DID NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR AT THIS SHAREHOLDERS MEETING