Feb 26 (Reuters) - Core Gold Inc:

* CORE GOLD ANNOUNCES $4,250,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

* CORE GOLD INC - ‍INTENDS TO CONDUCT AN OFFERING PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS, OF UP TO 14.2 MILLION UNITS AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF $0.30 PER UNIT​

* CORE GOLD INC - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR EXPENDITURE RELATED TO RESTORATION OF ELIPE S.A.‘S GOOD CORPORATE STANDING​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: