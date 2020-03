March 23 (Reuters) - Core Gold Inc:

* CORE GOLD TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS OPERATIONS AT DYNASTY GOLDFIELD

* CORE GOLD - CORE GOLD WILL MAINTAIN WORKFORCE AT DYNASTY GOLDFIELD TO CONDUCT CARE AND MAINTENANCE ACTIVITIES

* CORE GOLD - CANNOT CURRENTLY INDICATE DURATION OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION ON CO'S OPERATIONS NOR ITS FULL OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL IMPACT