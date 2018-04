BRIEF-Core Lab Q1 Revenue $170 Million

April 25 (Reuters) - Core Laboratories NV:

* CORE LAB REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS:

* CORE LAB INITIATES Q2 2018 EPS GUIDANCE $0.64 TO $0.66

* QTRLY REVENUE OF $170 MILLION, UP MORE THAN 8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY OPERATING MARGINS OF 19%, UP 400 BPS YEAR-OVER-YEAR

* QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.54

* EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED Q2 2018 REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MILLION TO $179 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXPECTS AVERAGE Q2 2018 U.S. RIG COUNT TO BE SLIGHTLY UP SEQUENTIALLY, WITH COMPLETION ACTIVITY LEVELS SHOWING MODEST GROWTH

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.57, REVENUE VIEW $170.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.65, REVENUE VIEW $180.2 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S