April 3 (Reuters) - Core Lithium Ltd:

* NORTHERN TERRITORY GOVERNMENT APPROVALS RECEIVED FOR FINNISS LITHIUM PROJECT

* AIMING TO COMPLETE OFFTAKE ARRANGEMENTS AND HAVE FINNISS LITHIUM PROJECT CONSTRUCTION-READY IN 2020

APPROVALS NOW IN PLACE TO COMMENCE CONSTRUCTION AND OPERATION OF FIRST LITHIUM PROJECT IN NORTHERN TERRITORY