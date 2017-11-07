FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Core-Mark Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.37 excluding items
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 1:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Core-Mark Q3 non-gaap EPS $0.37 excluding items

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Core-mark Holding Company Inc:

* Core-Mark announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.37 excluding items

* Q3 sales $4.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $4.3 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍annual net sales for 2017 are expected to be between $15.7 billion and $15.8 billion​

* Says ‍company expects adjusted EBITDA to be between $152 million and $156 million for fy17​

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc - ‍diluted earnings per share for 2017 are estimated to be between $0.93 and $0.97​

* Core-Mark Holding Company Inc- ‍capital expenditure estimates for 2017 are expected to be approximately $50 million​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $15.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Core-Mark Holding Company - ‍dividend increased to $0.10 per share quarterly​

* Core-Mark Holding Company - qtrly ‍diluted eps excluding lifo expense, a non-gaap financial measure, were $0.37​

* Core-Mark Holding Company - qtrly ‍diluted eps $0.29​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
