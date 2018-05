BRIEF-Core-Mark Reports Q1 Loss Per Share $0.03

May 8 (Reuters) - Core-Mark Holding Company Inc:

* CORE-MARK ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.07 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 SALES $3.8 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.82 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.08 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.13 TO $1.29 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.19, REVENUE VIEW $16.66 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CORE-MARK - QTRLY INCREASE IN NET SALES WAS DUE TO CONTRIBUTIONS FROM ACQUISITION OF FARNER-BOCKEN COMPANY, ADDITION OF WAL-MART STORES AMONG OTHERS

* CORE-MARK HOLDING - GROWTH IN SALES IN QUARTER WAS OFFSET BY DECLINE IN CIGARETTE CARTON VOLUMES,EXPIRATION OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH KROGER IN 2017