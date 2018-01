BRIEF-Core Molding And Subsidiary Entered Into Amended And Restated Credit Agreement - SEC Filing​

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Core Molding Technologies Inc:

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ON JANUARY 16, 2018, COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDED AND RESTATED THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DECEMBER 8, 2008​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES - ‍PURSUANT TO TERMS OF A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT CO MAY BORROW REVOLVING LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $40 MILLION FROM LENDERS​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ PURSUANT TO TERMS OF A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT CO MAY BORROW TERM LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $32 MILLION FROM LENDERS​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES- PURSUANT TO ‍TERMS OF A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT UNIT MAY BORROW REVOLVING LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $10 MILLION FROM LENDERS​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES - PURSUANT TO A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT, SUBSIDIARY MAY BORROW TERM LOANS IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO $13 MILLION FROM LENDERS​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES - ‍PURSUANT TO TERMS OF A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT CO MAY INCREASE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF AFOREMENTIONED LOANS BY UP TO EXTRA $25 MILLION​

* CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍A/R CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS ENTERED INTO IN ORDER TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS FROM HORIZON​