BRIEF-CoreCivic Announces Award For Development Of Correctional Facility In Kansas

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc:

* CORECIVIC ANNOUNCES AWARD FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A 2,432-BED CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN LANSING, KANSAS

* CORECIVIC INC - CO AWARDED A 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT WITH KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS FOR A CORRECTIONAL FACILITY IN LANSING, KANSAS

* CORECIVIC INC - NEW FACILITY WILL REPLACE KDOC‘S 2,405-BED LANSING CORRECTIONAL FACILITY

* CORECIVIC INC - LEASE AGREEMENT WITH KDOC WILL COMMENCE UPON COMPLETION OF FACILITY CONSTRUCTION WITH A BASE-YEAR LEASE RATE OF $14.9 MILLION

* CORECIVIC - ‍CONSTRUCTION OF NEW FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN Q1 2018 WITH TIMELINE FOR COMPLETION OF ABOUT 24 MONTHS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)