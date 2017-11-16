FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Corecivic enters into new management contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky
Sections
Featured
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Zimbabwe
Mugabe's fate unclear amid coup confusion
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Breakingviews
Amazon to become biggest impact investor ever
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
Business
Barnes & Noble brushes off investor's plan to take it private
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2017 / 11:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Corecivic enters into new management contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc

* Corecivic enters into new management contract with the Commonwealth of Kentucky at the Lee Adjustment Center

* ‍Entered contract with Commonwealth of Kentucky department of corrections to house medium, close-security offenders at co’s lee adjustment center​

* ‍Expect to incur operating losses at Lee Adjustment Center of $0.03 to $0.04 per share for staffing and other start-up related expenses

* ‍Most of the operating losses of $0.03 to $0.04 per share at Lee Adjustment Center will be incurred during Q1 of 2018

* ‍Upon reaching normalized occupancy new contract is expected to generate approximately $15.0 million to $17.0 million of annual revenue​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.