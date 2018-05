May 2 (Reuters) - CoreCivic Inc:

* SEES Q2 NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.22 TO $2.28

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.24 TO $2.30

* DURING 2018, EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $121.5 MILLION TO $131.0 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* Q2 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.56 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: