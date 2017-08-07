FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-CoreCivic Q2 FFO per share $0.59
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 7, 2017 / 9:04 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-CoreCivic Q2 FFO per share $0.59

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc

* CoreCivic reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.59

* Q2 FFO per share $0.59

* Q2 revenue $436.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $438.7 million

* Sees Q3 diluted EPS $0.32 to $0.33

* Sees Q3 FFO per diluted share $0.51 to $0.53

* Sees Q3 normalized FFO per diluted share $0.52 to $0.54

* CoreCivic Inc sees full year 2017 FFO per diluted share $2.28 to $2.33

* CoreCivic Inc sees full year 2017 normalized ffo per diluted share $2.31 to $2.35

* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corecivic inc - during 2017, expect to invest approximately $67.0 million to $75.0 million in capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.