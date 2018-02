BRIEF-Corecivic Q4 Adjusted FFO Per Share $0.60

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Corecivic Inc:

* CORECIVIC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.60

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE $0.56

* Q4 REVENUE $440.6 MILLION VERSUS $464.1 MILLION

* ‍NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.60 FOR Q4​

* ‍SPECIAL ITEMS IN Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED CHARGES OF $4.5 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH RECENT TAX REFORM ​

* ‍DURING 2018 EXPECTS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $121.5 MILLION TO $130.5 MILLION IN CAPITAL EXPENDITURES​

* ‍ SEES FY18 DILUTED EPS $1.40 TO $1.48​

* ‍ SEES FY18 ADJUSTED EPS PER DILUTED SHARE $1.41 TO $1.49​

* SEES FY18 ‍ FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.22 TO $2.30​

* ‍ SEES FY18 NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $2.23 TO $2.31​

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.24 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.75 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: