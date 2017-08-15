BRIEF-Corelogic Inc, Corelogic Australia enter into a second amended and restated credit agreement​

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic Inc says ‍on August 10, co, Corelogic Australia Pty Limited entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* Credit agreement provides for a $1.6 billion five-year term A1 loan facility and $200.0 million five-year term A2 loan facility

* Credit agreement also provides for a $700.0 million five-year revolving credit facility​

* Credit agreement also provides for an in increase term facility, revolving facility by up to $100.0 million plus certain additional amounts