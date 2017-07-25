FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 22 days
BRIEF-Corelogic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 9:01 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Corelogic Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.72

* Q2 earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Corelogic Inc - Q2 reported revenues totaled $474 million compared with $500 million in same 2016 period

* Corelogic Inc - ‍company enhances 2017 financial guidance ranges and raises share repurchase target 10% - SEC filing​

* Corelogic Inc sees FY2017 revenue $1.84 billion - $1.88 billion

* Corelogic Inc sees 2017 adjusted EPS between $2.20/share to $2.40/share

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.28, revenue view $1.85 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $479.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corelogic Inc - company is also increasing its full year stock repurchase target by 10% to 3.3 million shares. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.