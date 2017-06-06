FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-CoreLogic to acquire Mercury Network
#Market News
June 6, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-CoreLogic to acquire Mercury Network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Corelogic Inc

* Corelogic to acquire Mercury Network

* Corelogic inc - acquisition of Mercury Network expected to be accretive to adjusted eps, provide organic growth synergies to co on a go forward basis

* Mercury network will continue to be headquartered in oklahoma city, oklahoma

* Corelogic inc - concurrently with entry into purchase agreement, company has acquired a 45 percent passive minority stake in mercury network

* Corelogic - entered into agreement to purchase valuation technology and appraisal management platform provider mercury network from serent capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

