June 27 (Reuters) - COREM:

* ACQUIRES PROPERTY KÄRRA 91:1 IN GOTHENBURG

* SELLER IS SKANSKA

* GETS ACCESS TO PROPERTY ON JUNE 30

* TOTAL RENTAL INCOME FOR A YEAR AMOUNTS TO SEK 10 MILLION

* TRANSACTION IS DONE AS A COMPANY ACQUISITION AT AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 140 MILLION