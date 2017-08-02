FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CorEnergy qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93
August 2, 2017 / 9:58 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-CorEnergy qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc :

* Corenergy announces second quarter 2017 results and dividends

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc qtrly funds from operations per share $0.93

* Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc qtrly affo per share $0.94

* Corenergy - evaluating infrastructure opportunities, anticipates transacting on one to two acquisitions per year in 2017 and 2018

* Q2 FFO per share view $1.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Corenergy - qtrly total revenue $21.8 million versus $22.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

