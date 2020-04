BRIEF-Corepoint Lodging Expects To Suspend Stock Dividend For Balance Of 2020

April 9 (Reuters) - CorePoint Lodging Inc:

* COREPOINT LODGING INC - PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS AND MEASURES TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* COREPOINT LODGING- EXPECTS TO SUSPEND STOCK DIVIDEND FOR BALANCE OF 2020, RESULTING IN PRESERVATION OF ABOUT $11 MILLION OF CASH PER QUARTER

* COREPOINT LODGING- PROACTIVELY MADE $110 MILLION DRAW FROM $150 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* COREPOINT LODGING- COREPOINT, ALONG WITH THIRD-PARTY MANAGER, TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS AT 26 OF CO’S 248 HOTELS

* COREPOINT LODGING- ANTICIPATES IT MAY TEMPORARILY SUSPEND OPERATIONS AT ABOUT 50 ADDITIONAL HOTELS IN NEXT FEW WEEKS

* COREPOINT LODGING- REMAINING HOTELS ARE CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO REMAIN OPEN AT REDUCED OPERATIONAL CAPACITY

* COREPOINT LODGING- CO, 3RD-PARTY MANAGER PURSUING ALTERNATIVE SOURCES OF HOTEL REVENUE, INCLUDING FROM GOVERNMENTAL AUTHORITIES, LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS

* COREPOINT LODGING- UNABLE TO FORECAST WHETHER THERE WILL BE ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON TIMING OF, OR GROSS PROCEEDS FROM, FUTURE ANTICIPATED ASSET SALES