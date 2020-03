BRIEF-Corepoint Lodging Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

March 12 (Reuters) - CorePoint Lodging Inc:

* COREPOINT LODGING REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $0.17

* QTRLY NET LOSS INCLUDED IMPACT OF NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $141 MILLION RELATED TO STRATEGIC REVIEW OF PORTFOLIO

* WE BELIEVE PRUDENT COURSE IS TO WITHHOLD FORMAL GUIDANCE FOR 2020 AT THIS TIME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* COREPOINT LODGING- HAVE SEEN ACCELERATED GROUP CANCELLATIONS AND REDUCTION IN TRANSIENT DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* COREPOINT LODGING- UNABLE TO FORECAST AT THIS TIME WHETHER THERE WILL BE ANY IMPACT FROM COVID-19 ON THE TIMING OF OR GROSS PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES

* COREPOINT LODGING- EXPECTS TO RECEIVE REMAINING ABOUT $9 MILLION OF SETTLEMENT PAYMENTS FROM WYNDHAM BY NO LATER THAN JUNE 2021

* COREPOINT LODGING- QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $170 MILLION VERSUS $199 MILLION

* COREPOINT LODGING- QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $2.73