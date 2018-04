BRIEF-Coresite Announces Amended And Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity To $1.05 Bln

April 20 (Reuters) - CoreSite Realty Corp:

* CORESITE ANNOUNCES AMENDED AND EXPANDED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASING TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY TO $1.05 BILLION

* CORESITE REALTY CORP - AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MILLION OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MILLION

* CORESITE REALTY CORP - AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION EXTENDS PRIMARY TERM OF FACILITY TO APRIL 2022, WITH A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OPTION

* CORESITE REALTY CORP - ENTERED INTO A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $150 MILLION TERM LOAN UNDER AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY

* CORESITE REALTY CORP - NEW $150 TERM LOAN MATURES IN APRIL 2023, AND BEARS INTEREST AT A VARIABLE RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 140 BASIS POINTS

* CORESITE REALTY CORP - PROCEEDS OF NEW TERM LOAN TO BE USED TO PAY DOWN PORTION OF CURRENT REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BALANCE