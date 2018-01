Jan 11 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ACQUIRES AND MANAGES NEWLY BUILT MICRO-APARTMENTS WORTH EUR 670M FOR BAYERISCHE VERSORGUNGSKAMMER

* ‍COMBINED ASSET VALUE AFTER COMPLETION WILL BE EUR 670M​

* ‍PROJECTS' SELLER AND DEVELOPER IS CG GRUPPE AG​