Oct 10 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF THE ACQUISITION OF ATOS CAPITAL

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL WAS INCREASED BY ISSUANCE OF 242,544 NEW SHARES AGAINST CONTRIBUTION IN KIND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)