Feb 6 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding Sa:

* CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A. APPOINTS DR. MICHAEL BÜTTER AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) AND SPOKESMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA SAYS SASCHA WILHELM WILL LEAVE COMPANY AS OF 30 APRIL 2018 IN BEST MUTUAL CONSENT