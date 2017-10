BRIEF-Corestate Capital Holding buys 100 pct stake in ATOS Group

Sept 29 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* PURCHASES ATOS CAPITAL WITH C. EUR 2BN AUM AND STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE ASSET MANAGEMENT

* ‍TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS AND ENHANCES RECURRING NATURE OF REVENUE​

* ‍ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WILL GROW TO APPROX. EUR 22BN AT YEAR END​

* ‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR ATOS WAS NOT DISCLOSED, HOWEVER, IT IS LESS THAN 5 TIMES ITS 2018 EXPECTED NET INCOME​