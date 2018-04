April 6 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* HAS RECEIVED LOAN FACILITY WITH A VOLUME OF EUR 343 MLN FROM STUTTGART-BASED LANDESBANK LBBW

* FACILITY WILL BE USED TO FINANCE SEED PORTFOLIO OF HIGH-STREET FUND MANAGED ON BEHALF OF PENSION FUND BVK

* ‍DEBT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS​