Sept 12 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: CORESTATE INVESTS A FURTHER EUR 210 MILLION IN GERMAN RETAIL PROPERTIES AND STRENGTHENS THE MANAGEMENT BOARD BY HIRING PHILIP LA PIERRE AS NEW CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER

* ACQUIRED 24 SEPARATE RETAIL PROPERTIES IN SHOPPING LOCATIONS OF PEDESTRIAN AREAS IN MEDIUM-SIZED GERMAN CITIES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)