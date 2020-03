March 18 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* PLANNED DIVIDEND MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED ON 30 APRIL 2020 AS THIS WOULD BE SUBJECT TO A CORRESPONDING RESOLUTION ON APPROPRIATION OF PROFIT BY AGM

* ACCORDING TO LEGAL REQUIREMENTS IN LUXEMBOURG, STRIVES FOR HOLDING AGM NOT LATER THAN 30 JUNE 2020