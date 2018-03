BRIEF-Corestate FY Adjusted Net Income At EUR 93.3 Million

March 13 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* DGAP-NEWS: CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING S.A.: PUBLICATION OF 2017 ANNUAL REPORT AND DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF EUR 2.00 PER SHARE FOR 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FULLY CONFIRMED

* FY REVENUES OF EUR 195.0 MILLION, EBITDA OF EUR 123.3 MILLION AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF EUR 93.3 MILLION

* SEES 2018 AGGREGATE REVENUES, INCLUDING INCOME FROM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, OF BETWEEN EUR 230 AND 240 MILLION

* SEES 2018 AGGREGATE REVENUES, INCLUDING INCOME FROM REAL ESTATE INVESTMENTS, OF BETWEEN EUR 230 AND 240 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 155 AND 165 MILLION AND ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF EUR 120 TO 130 MILLION