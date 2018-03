March 29 (Reuters) - CORESTATE CAPITAL HOLDING SA:

* ISSUES EUR 300M CORPORATE BOND - OPTIMIZATION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE

* CORESTATE - PROCEEDS WILL BE USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING LOANS AT BETTER RATES AS WELL AS FOR CONTINUATION OF GROWTH STRATEGY

* FULLY PLACED WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS, BOND HAS A MATURITY OF FIVE YEARS AND AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 3.5%