May 12 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA:

* CORESTATE POSITIONS ITSELF TO WEATHER THE CRISIS AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* Q1 AGGREGATED REVENUES OF EUR 51.7 MILLION, EBITDA OF EUR 20.9 MILLION, ADJUSTED GROUP EARNINGS OF EUR 14.3 MILLION

* POSTPONEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS TEMPORARILY IMPACTS REVENUES

* TRANSACTION MARKET CURRENTLY SLOWED DOWN SHARPLY, RECOVERY EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2020