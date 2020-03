BRIEF-Corline Biomedical Completes Patient Recruitment

March 30 (Reuters) - Corline Biomedical AB:

* CORLINE BIOMEDICAL AB HAS COMPLETED THE PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN THE PHASE 1 STUDY

* CORLINE BIOMEDICAL AB HAS COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN THE ONGOING STUDY RENAPAIR-01, IN WHICH CO’S DRUG CANDIDATE RENAPARIN® IS EVALUATED FOR SAFETY IN ADMINISTRATION IN CONNECTION WITH KIDNEY TRANSPLANTATION

* AS A RESULT OF ONGOING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, CO HAS DECIDED TO COMPLETE RECRUITMENT IN RENAPAIR-01 WITH AROUND 90% OF INITIALLY PLANNED PATIENT POPULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)