June 10 (Reuters) - Corline Biomedical AB:

* DRUG CANDIDATE RENAPARIN SHOWS GOOD SAFETY PROFILE IN FIRST STUDY ON PATIENTS

* RENAPARIN HAS GOOD RESULTS FOR BOTH PRIMARY AND SECONDARY PHASE 1 ENDPOINTS

* NEXT STEP IN DEVELOPMENT OF RENAPARIN EXPECTED TO BE COMMUNICATED IN SEPTEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)