Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cormedix Inc:

* CORMEDIX SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR, INC. TO REPLACE MLV & CO. LLC AS SALES AGENT - SEC FILING

* CORMEDIX - AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT OF COMMON STOCK CO MAY ISSUE, SELL FROM $40 MILLION TO $60 MILLION FROM TIME TO TIME THROUGH B. RILEY FBR Source text: (bit.ly/2jb9aNV) Further company coverage: