March 16 (Reuters) - CorMedix Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* QTRLY NET SALES $24.8 MILLION VERSUS $26.5 MILLION

* CORMEDIX - IN PROCESS OF SUBMITTING NDA FOR NEUTROLIN FOR PREVENTION OF CATHETER-RELATED BLOOD STREAM INFECTIONS VIA A ROLLING REVIEW GRANTED BY FDA

* BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT RESOURCES TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO Q2 OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: