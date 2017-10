Oct 30 (Reuters) - Cornerstone Insurance Plc:

* CORNERSTONE INSURANCE PLC - NINE-MONTH NET PREMIUM INCOME AT 3.525 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 3.529 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​

* LOSS BEFORE TAX FOR THE 9 MONTHS ENDED SEPT AT 1.86 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 611.6 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO‍​