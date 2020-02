Feb 24 (Reuters) - Cornerstone OnDemand Inc:

* CORNERSTONE TO ACQUIRE SABA

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC - CASH AND STOCK TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.395 BILLION

* CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC - DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES