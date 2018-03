BRIEF-Corning And AUO Launch Solar Panel Project To Generate Green Power

March 6 (Reuters) - Corning Inc:

* CORNING AND AUO LAUNCH SOLAR PANEL PROJECT TO GENERATE GREEN POWER

* CORNING INC - ‍CO, AU OPTRONICS CORPORATION AGREED TO COLLABORATE ON SOLAR POWER GENERATION PROJECT IN TAIWAN​

* CORNING INC - ‍AGREEMENT CALLS FOR AUO TO FUND INSTALLATION OF ROOFTOP SOLAR POWER EQUIPMENT AT CORNING MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN TAICHUNG AND TAINAN​

* CORNING INC - ‍AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO

* CORNING INC - ‍COMBINED ROOFTOP SOLAR PANEL PROCESSING AREA OF TWO CORNING FACILITIES DESIGNED TO PRODUCE 2,500 KILOWATTS OF POWER​

* CORNING - ‍ESTIMATED SOLAR POWER GENERATION AT TWO PLANTS TO ENABLE CORNING TO REDUCE CARBON DIOXIDE EMISSIONS BY MORE THAN 2,375 METRIC TONS PER YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: