BRIEF-Coronado Global Resources Says Temporarily Idling Its U.S. Operations

March 30 (Reuters) - Coronado Global Resources Inc:

* IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, TEMPORARILY IDLING ITS U.S. OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* TEMPORARY HALT TO PRODUCTION AT U.S. MINES MAY IMPACT PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SALEABLE PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FY2020

* WILL CONTINUE SHIPMENTS TO EUROPE, BRAZIL AND UNITED STATES FROM EXISTING INVENTORIES OF ABOUT 750,000 TONNES

* FY COST PER TONNE SOLD WILL LIKELY BE HIGHER THAN FORECAST DUE TO EXPECTED LOWER PRODUCTION VOLUMES IN U.S. CURRAGH