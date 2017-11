Nov 21 (Reuters) - CORONATION FUND MANAGERS LTD:

* FY ‍DILUTED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 437.5 CENTS​

* FY ‍TOTAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 437.0 CENTS​

* ‍FY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT OF (AUM) OF R614 BILLION​

* ‍FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 217.0 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN DECLARED FOR YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)