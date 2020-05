May 13 (Reuters) - INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL CEO PERE VINOLAS SAYS:

* DISCOUNTS AWARDED TO CLIENTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS COULD AFFECT 2%-6% OF INCOME IN 2020

* WE ARE POSTPONING 60 MILLION EUROS OF INVESTMENT FROM THIS YEAR TO 2021

* DIVIDEND WE WILL PROPOSE IN JUNE WILL BE EQUAL TO 2019 DIVIDEND